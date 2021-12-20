Joe Biden Joined the Jonas Brothers in Vaccine Awareness Song and It's a Bop

Jonas Brothers have chimed in on a viral trend on social media. The American pop-rock band came up with an Instagram Reels for which they collaborated with none other than Joe Biden. Nick, Joe and Kevin filmed their hilarious shenanigans around different corners of the White House. For the universe, the viral trend became popular on TikTok from Sidetalk’s Coney Island Ski Club and Coney Island’s Finest videos on YouTube. It popularised the slang term ‘Bing Bong.’ Speaking of the Jonas Brothers’ visit to the White House, they can be seen lip syncing to the now-infamous TikTok audio with a montage of bites from the Sidetalks interviews in the backdrop. The Jonas Brothers’ clip which has garnered worldwide attention includes a special cameo from the POTUS himself. As the clip opens, Nick asks his brothers, "Are you vaccinated?" Kevin pops out a box and says, “Yes sir," as the brothers take turns throughout the short clip.

Next Nick asks, “Who’s the president, man? Who’s the president? " To this, both Kevin and Joe exclaim enthusiastically, “Byron! Byron!" Joe sitting on a couch asks, “What do you want to say to Joe Byron, right now?"

Advertisement

Acting cool, Kevin replies, “What’s up baby?" Lip-syncing to a husky voice, Nick says, “Take me out for dinner." As they wrap up, Kevin asks whether they have got the video. The camera pans and, to everyone’s surprise, Biden appears holding up a phone and says, “We have got it."

Kevin and Nick wrap it up by replying, “What’s up, baby? Take me out to dinner." Kevin looks into the camera and asks, “Did we get it?" The shot pans to Biden, who is seen holding a camera phone. “We got it," he says.

On Instagram, Nick shared the video and tagged Biden. In the caption, he asked the US President about dinner plans. In the comments, the 79-year-old politician wrote, “It’s pronounced Biden, guys — thanks for stopping by!" The video garnered mixed responses from social media users. While some praised the post for being a catchy and engaging PSA, others condemned Biden with political criticism.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the Jonas Brothers cancelled their Jingle Ball plans in Atlanta scheduled on December 16 after one of the members of their crew tested positive. The trio will take the Remember This tour to Mexico towards the end of February next year.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.