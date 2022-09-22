Joe Biden Looking 'Lost' on Stage After Speech Sparks Debate on Twitter

US President Joe Biden recently appeared “lost" and flustered on stage after wrapping up his speech at the seventh Replenishment Conference by Global Fund in New York. A video shared by RNC Research (managed by the Republican National Committee) shared the video that triggered a debate on Twitter. Biden appears to walk to one side of the podium and then seems confused with the direction. While some criticised it as a “gaffe" and lack of cognitive abilities, others said that it was natural to flounder in an unfamiliar setting.

Advertisement

Addressing the Global Fund conference, Biden discussed illnesses like Malaria, HIV/AIDS, and Tuberculosis. “We have to ensure that everyone, no matter who they are, who they love, where they come from, can access care and treatment they need, period. Everyone should be able to lead a healthy, productive, and fulfilling life. That is our goal,” President Biden said in his speech. The event was reported to have raised roughly $14 billion, the highest ever pledged for a multilateral health organisation.

Read all the Latest Buzz News and Breaking News here