Joe Biden Mistakenly Calls Kamala Harris 'First Lady' at Event, Leaves Room in Splits

US President Joe Biden, in his latest gaffe, referred to vice president Kamala Harris as the “First Lady". Biden’s mix-up occurred when he was informing his audience at the ‘Equal Pay Day’ event arranged by the White House for Women’s History Month, that Harris was not present with him because her husband, second gentleman Doug Emhoff, had tested positive for Covid-19. “There’s been a little change in arrangement of who is on the stage because of the First Lady’s husband contracting COVID," Biden can be heard saying in a video that has gone viral on social media. Someone next to him appears to correct him, eliciting laughter from the audience. As per New York Post, Harris herself has tested negative for Covid-19.

This was not the only gaffe made by Biden during the speech, as pointed out by many social media users. As per a Townhall report, he also referred to Emhoff as the “Second Lady" and the “first gentleman". He also incorrectly referred to Linda Thomas-Greenfield, his UN ambassador, as “Linda Thomas-Greenhouse." There was also a purported goof-up made (which Biden himself wrote off as “teasing") regarding which state Energy Secretary Granholm was the governor of.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Biden has often come under fire on social media for his gaffes. Recently, Biden, in a slip of tongue, referred to Ukrainians as “Iranians" in his State of the Union speech. He was making an impassioned appeal for people to put up a united front against Russian aggression and stand in support of Ukraine. His gaffe, however, soon went viral on social media platforms, reported ANI. “Putin may circle Kyiv with tanks, but he’ll never gain the hearts and souls of the Iranian people," Biden can be heard saying in a viral clip of the incident. Vice President Kamala Harris can be seen standing next to him. Some Twitter users have claimed that Harris seems to mouth “Ukrainian" just as Biden makes the mistake in his speech.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.