Joe Biden Mocked For Trying to Shake Hands With US Official Twice, Video Goes Viral

US President Joe Biden has yet again made a gaffe during an event where he forgot he had already shaken hands with a senator and reached out his hands for a second time. Biden, time and again, creates a buzz on social media for embarrassing slip-ups and gaffes. This time, a video of Biden reaching out his hands in thin air is going viral.

US Senate Chuck Schumer was delivering a speech during an event. After a round of applause, the senator turned to Biden and other officials, including Nancy Pelosi. He shook hands with Biden and then moved to the officials standing alongside Biden.

Greeting all the officials, Schumer returned to the ledger and continued addressing the audience. This is when Biden was seen lifting his hand to shake hands with Schumer again. Moments later, Biden takes the same hand up to his chin, seeming to have realised his goof up. Watch:

Since being shared, the video has garnered more than 95 lakh views. Twitter users triggered a landslide of reactions to the clip, with many squirming at Biden’s actions.

“I just burst out laughing," said one user.

“Somebody, call the doctor," said another.

One user wrote, “Biden has no idea what is going on."

Another stated, “All it takes is like five seconds for Joe Biden to forget he shook Chuck Schumer’s hand."

This user compared the clip to a “skit from SNL."

“I think this video proves that all his other handshake videos were legit. Dude has no idea what is going on," said this user.

Biden has found himself at the end of the internet’s ridicule for similar reasons. One such video surfaced a few months ago where Biden, after delivering a speech, lifted his hands without anyone around him to greet him.

