Joe Biden's Gaffes Galore: From Asking For Dead Congresswoman to Looking 'Lost'

US President Joe Biden’s list of faux pas has been growing exponentially, raising many questions and debates among critics and supporters. While on some occasions people on Twitter have dismissed these “gaffes" as human errors, on others, they have called into question the cognitive abilities of the president. Vice president Kamala Harris, too, has been captured on video speaking in something that is best described as “word salad". Here is a list of some of the instances where Biden’s human errors have gone viral and garnered both rebuke and ridicule.

Most of the videos have been shared by RNC Research (managed by the Republican National Committee).

When Biden looked ‘lost’ on stage

Biden recently appeared “lost" and flustered on stage after wrapping up his speech at the seventh Replenishment Conference by Global Fund in New York. In the video, he appears to walk to one side of the podium and then seems confused with the direction. While some criticised it as a “gaffe" and lack of cognitive abilities, others said that it was natural to flounder in an unfamiliar setting.

When he accidentally asked to keep alive ‘honour’ of Holocaust during Israel visit

Biden opened the first visit to the Middle East during his presidency. While speaking in Israel, Biden accidentally spoke about the “truth and honour of the holocaust" where he meant to mention the “horror" of the same. He corrected the gaffe immediately after making it, as seen in a video of the incident going viral on social media.

When he had a very specific cheat sheet directing every move in a meeting

The sheet, which was prepared by Biden’s staff to instruct him how to go about the meeting, said: “YOU take YOUR seat." The photo was reportedly taken by a photographer present in the meeting and it was shared on Twitter by a journalist. Netizens were stunned by the embarrassingly detailed cheat sheet that included directions like “YOU thank participants" and “YOU depart."

When he tried to shake hands with the same official twice

US Senate Chuck Schumer was delivering a speech during an event. After a round of applause, the senator turned to Biden and other officials, including Nancy Pelosi. He shook hands with Biden and then moved to the officials standing alongside Biden. Greeting all the officials, Schumer returned to the ledger and continued addressing the audience. This is when Biden was seen lifting his hand to shake hands with Schumer again. Moments later, Biden takes the same hand up to his chin, seeming to have realised his goof-up.

When he asked for a deceased Congresswoman

Addressing a conference on hunger, nutrition and health in Washington on Wednesday, Biden thanked a bipartisan group of lawmakers who pushed the White House to organize the event. During the event, he also thanked Walorski, who helped in organising the conference, as if she were still alive. “I want to thank all of you here, including bipartisan elected officials like Representative McGovern, Senator Braun, Senator Booker, Representative Jackie, are you here? Where’s Jackie? I think she was going to be here — to help make this a reality," Biden said during the conference.

