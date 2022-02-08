Joe Rogan, Who Came under Fire for Using N-Word on Podcast, Issues Apology

American podcaster and UFC commentator Joe Rogan recently drew flak on social media after a video of him saying the N-word on his podcast went viral. Now, the former Fear Factor host has issued an apology explaining his version of the story and subsequently owning up to his actions. The five-minute-long video shared on Instagram primarily revolves around “context" and Joe’s oblivion to the sensitivity of the matter.

The video that resulted in the 54-year-old commentator issuing an apology through his Instagram account consisted of him saying the N-word at least 30 times. However, the clips contained multiple different conversations on his podcast. Racking up almost 20 lakh views and more than 25,000 impressions, including likes and retweets, the collection of clips sparked myriad debates on the platform.

After the aforementioned video went viral, Joe went on to Instagram and raised up the issue. Joe called it the “most regretful and shameful thing" that he had to talk about publicly. Joe went on to say that the clips in the collection have been taken out of context, and the bits of him saying the N-word spans across more than 12 years of his conversations.

“There is no context where a white man is allowed to say the word, and I haven’t used it in years. But for a long time, when I would bring that word up, instead of saying ‘N-word,’ I used to say the word. I thought as long it is in context, people would understand what I was doing," Joe said. He also addressed another clip that is going viral where he talked about his experience when he watched the Planet of The Apes.

While admitting that he sounded terrible in those clips, Joe said, “I was trying to be entertaining. I certainly was not trying to be a racist." Joe then tagged it as a “teachable moment" and ended the video with his “sincere and humble" apologies.

After the clip collection went viral American singer and songwriter, India Arie Simpson, withdrew her music from Spotify, the streaming platform where Joe streams his podcasts, as a sign of contention.

