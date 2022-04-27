Johnny Depp-Amber Heard Trial: Actress' Lawyer Objects to his Own Question in Viral Clip

The high-profile Johnny Depp and Amber Heard trial is being followed keenly by fans all over the world and video footages from the public proceedings have made it to the internet. Recently, a clip of Heard’s lawyer, Ben Rottenborn, objecting to his own line of questioning has surfaced on the internet. A video posted by Crime and Law channel shows the incident that drew a chuckle from the ‘Pirates of Caribbean’ star. The lawyer was questioning Depp’s house manager Ben King about an incident in 2015 that left the actor with a severed finger. “You didn’t know what could cause damage to Mr. Depp’s hand while you were there on March 8, correct?" Rottenborn asked King. The house manager replied that a doctor had told him that Depp had injured his finger, but he was soon cut off by the lawyer.

“Uh, objection, hearsay," Rottenborn interrupted.

“Wait, you asked the question," Judge Penney Azcarate responded.

Actor Johnny Depp concluded his testimony in his defamation trial against Amber Heard in a Fairfax, Virginia court on Monday. On his fourth day on the stand, Depp was cross-examined by Heard’s attorney, Ben Rottenborn. He was asked about audio recordings of arguments with Heard and whether she was the only person who had a problem with his alcohol abuse.

“Sir, if anyone had a problem with my drinking, at any time in my life, it was me," Depp replied. “The only person I’ve abused in my life is myself." Depp then remained on the stand for redirect examination from his attorney, Jessica Meyers. Depp is suing Heard, his ex-wife, for USD 50 million over a 2018 op-ed she wrote for The Washington Post in which she described herself as a “public figure representing domestic abuse." Though Depp was not named in the article, he claims it cost him lucrative acting work.

