John Abraham's Bizarre Explanation of a Heart Attack is Stressing Twitter Out

John Abraham is once again grabbing eyeballs on Twitter, and this time it’s not a Satyameva Jayate 2 meme. In a viral clip from Kapil Sharma’s comedy show, the actor can be seen giving a bizarre explanation of the mechanism of a heart attack. While the point that Abraham attempts to make about stress inducing heart attacks is scientifically sound, he seems to have got the biology of it somewhat wrong. Abraham is Bollywood’s resident fitness freak, whose impressive physique has been popular among fans down the generations, but Twitterati sharing the viral clip think he had best leave the science part of fitness alone. Twitter user Prerna Chettri shared the clip with the caption, “I wish our medical students had this much confidence!!! Gibberish at all level!!!"(sic). Abraham speaks about oil and water and triglyceride bubbles a whole lot in the video, but not very much of it sounds much scientifically accurate.

One person, however, seemed to be genuinely confused. “What’s the gibberish here.???..Triglyceride is one of the main thing (along with cholesterol) creating blockage in blood veins thereby causing obstruction of blood supply to ❤ and then causing heart attack," they wrote. Another Twitter user had a rather curt response: “Triglycerides aren’t bubbles. He’s a bubble."

Someone wrote “I am not impressed much because as a senior citizen I get all this in my unsolicited good morning messages" and that docks off more points from Abraham’s well-intended message.

It looks like a bad few days to be John Abraham on Twitter, but fortunately, most of the trolling is lighthearted and almost never vicious. Nobody denies that Abraham had everyone’s best interest at heart with this explanation, as pointed out by one Twitter user who wrote: “It would have been better to share your knowledge instead of just criticising someone whose atleast making an effort." The original poster responded: “Make an effort. Good. But do not talk nonsense. It’s medicine. If you have no clue about the subject, don’t make a clown of yourself by talking gibberish. And these are the celebrities to whom people listen to. If you say something worth criticizing. Why not?"

Ever since Satyameva Jayate 2, the memes have not let up on the microblogging platform. When the trailer of the movie dropped, it evoked hilarious reactions of disbelief from Twitter, with people questioning its logic. In it, we have to deal with not one, but three John Abrahams. His rippling biceps are also accorded separate roles altogether. He not only breaks coconuts with bare hands but also lifts a moving motorcycle and suspends it in air.

