Viral Video Compares Omicron, Delta to 'Home Alone' Burglars, Adar Poonawalla Agrees

John Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health sure has a funny bone. Home Alone is usually associated with Christmas, but ever thought of it from the pandemic perspective? In an effort to spread awareness about the latest variant of concern, Omicron, and the Covid-19 booster shots, the public health school shared an iconic clip from the Home Alone series. The viral video shows an epic scene of the burglar duo Harry and Marv with a name tag of ‘Omicron’ and ‘Delta’ plastered on their faces. As the two (variants) struggle to get up from the ground, the paint can, with ‘Vaccine’ written on it, swung by the Home Alone kid Kevin McCallister, hits ‘Delta’ and it falls flat. While ‘Omicron’ manages to duck the first swing and says “Don’t worry Marv, I’ll get him for you," he’s hit by the second canister from Kevin with the tag ‘Booster’. ‘Omicron’ too tumbles down and falls on top of ‘Delta’.

The school’s creative way to illustrate the benefits of Covid vaccines and booster doses was appreciated by netizens. Shared on Twitter, it has gotten 1.9 million views and 25.6k likes. “This is my body, I have to defend it! Reminder: Being vaccinated and boosted is your best line of defense against severe illness from COVID-19," it added in the caption.

Incidentally, Adar Poonawalla, Serum Institute of India’s (SII) chief executive, also shared the humorous video with the caption, “What’s going on here!?"

In the original video posted, users wrote “love it" and “genius" in the comments, commending the school for a different take on the serious subject. “This is how all science needs to be presented to me from now on, I think," added a user. Another praised the institution for its “good sense of humour."

While one is still struggling to make sense of Omicron, a ‘Delmicron’ surge is being blamed for the explosion of cases in the United States and Europe. A combination of the Delta and Omicron variants, it reportedly has the ability to transmit even faster. According to Dr Shashank Joshi, member of Maharashtra’s task force on Covid-19, “Delmicron, the twin spikes of Delta and Omicron, in Europe and US has led to a mini tsunami of cases." He added that it is to be observed how Omicron would react in India, where the Delta strain is widely exposed.

