Johnny Depp-Amber Heard Defamation Trial Brings 'Me Too' to Limelight Once Again

The Johnny Depp-Amber Heard defamation trial has sharply polarised social media users who seem to harbour vehement convictions on the “innocence" of either of the sides. In light of the highly-publicized case, “Me Too" has started trending on Twitter again. No conclusion has been drawn by the court where the trial is under way but social media users have been giving their own “verdicts". While one camp believes that Depp is a victim of domestic abuse as has been claimed by him in court, the other believes Heard’s claim of being an abuse and sexual assault victim. The case has been tied to the “Me Too" movement by the general public on Twitter, who have weighed in on how it fits into and impacts the movement.

While some social media users claimed that the case has “discredited" the Me Too movement, others felt that it has only reinforced the relevance of the same. It must also be considered that Johnny Depp’s popularity as a celebrity far outweighs that of Amber Heard’s and it may have a significant impact on what the public opinion is shaping up to be. At various points, ‘Justice for Johnny Depp’, ‘Amber Heard is a Liar’ and other such opinions have trended on Twitter.

Amber Heard suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder, a psychologist earlier told a Virginia jury in Johnny Depp’s USD 50 million defamation trial against the Aquaman star over her 2018 Washington Post op-ed on domestic violence. Dr. Dawn Hughes claimed that Heard repeatedly was “subjected to sexual violence" from Depp. Depp, during his testimony, said that he was a victim of domestic violence. “Sir, if anyone had a problem with my drinking, at any time in my life, it was me," he said. “The only person I’ve abused in my life is myself."

