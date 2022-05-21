'Still Around': Johnny Depp Turns Captain Jack Sparrow For Fans Outside Court

The ongoing legal battle between Johnny Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard has seen the Pirates Of The Caribbean actor garnering much support from his fans. As Johnny arrives at the court for the proceedings, he is often greeted by a crowd of admirers who shower love on him. A recent video shared online shows a similar scene where Johnny is appeared to be seen leaving the court while his fans wait to see him. However, this time, one of the fans prompted the actor to channel his inner Jack Sparrow from the Pirates Of The Caribbean franchise.

In the video, uploaded by Bekka Schultz Fontanilla on Twitter, Johnny Depp appears to be leaving the court in his black SUV. With his supporters cheering outside the Fairfax County circuit court in Virginia, Johnny slows down the vehicle to interact with them.

Advertisement

Amid the cheers, one of the fans is heard saying “You’ll always be our Captain Jack Sparrow.” To this, Johnny replies in the iconic voice of his famous character and says “He’s still around somewhere. I see him now and again.” The actor further adds “He shows up now and again,” with a smile.

While in his car, Johnny waves at his fans as one shouts “We love you Johnny”. Another person is heard saying “We love your hair” to which, the actor hilariously points at his scalp.

For the unversed, Johnny Depp was dropped from the planned reboot of the Pirates Of The Caribbean franchise soon after Amber Heard’s op-ed was published in The Washington Post in 2018. Without naming Johnny in the article, Heard had implied that the actor has domestically abused her.

Advertisement

Johnny claimed that the allegations impacted his acting career and filed a $50 million defamation lawsuit against Heard. On the other hand, Heard is countersuing Johnny for $100 million claiming that her career was impacted by statements made by Johnny’s attorney.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.