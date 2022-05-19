Johnny Depp-Amber Heard Trial Observer Breaks into Uncontrollable Laughter, Leaves Court

The Johnny Depp-Amber Heard defamation trial is being watched by people all over the world with what is being criticised on various fronts as morbid curiosity. Law&Crime Network shared a video on YouTube, from the trial, where a court observer could be seen laughing uncontrollably, almost to the point of weeping. As other people present in court begin to take notice, the individual gets up and walks out. As per Law&Crime Network, this happened during sidebar, after multiple objections were made by Depp’s attorney Camille Vasquez when Amber Heard was under redirect examination from her attorney.

“These kinds of laughing fits always hit at the worst possible moment. I’ve had this happen to me on many occasions," a YouTube commenter wrote. “He just remembered a joke from 10 years ago from out of the blue. That’s how mind numbing this trial is so far as to make his brain crack like that," wrote another.

This is not the first bizarre incident from the court that has come under public scrutiny. Earlier, Johnny Depp’s personal security, Malcolm Connolly, recently testified in the defamation case filed by Depp against Heard. The testimony resulted in the court erupting in laughter as Malcolm was answering questions thrown at him by Heard’s lawyer. In a video that recently surfaced on social media, Malcolm is answering a bunch of questions asked by the lawyer. “And when you arrived at the house you could hear a ruckus, correct?" to which Malcolm replies, “Yeah, I could definitely hear something through the door, yeah." A few moments later, a question pops up asking if Depp was trying to urinate in the house’s foyer, hearing which, Malcolm is taken aback for a second and then replies bluntly, “No."

The trial, being conducted in Fairfax, Virginia Court, also had an eye witness, under Depp’s testimony, appear before the judge. Alejandro Romero, who works as a front desk attendant at the building where Depp and Heard lived, appeared before the judge through a video call. Romero, while producing his statements before the judge, managed to churn out laughter from the court, as he vaped and drove during the testimony.

In a video shared by Entertainment Tonight on YouTube, Romero is seen answering, what looked like a rapid-fire series of questions. Romero answered most of the questions, which were related to Heard’s makeup that day, with a no. During the session, a frame of the video caught Romero vaping.

