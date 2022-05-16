'Ignorant, Unfunny': SNL Viewers Criticise Spoof of Johnny Depp-Amber Heard Trial

Former Hollywood couple Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s trial has become the subject of several memes and opinionated social media posts. Most recently, it was Saturday Night Live’s cast that shared their view on the trial and their opinion was certainly favouring Depp who has been accused of domestic abuse by Heard. This weekend, SNL shared their take on the public trial mocking the eccentric details and accusations made by Heard and Depp against each other.

The sketch begins with SNL member Aidy Bryant, dressed as Depp’s lawyer talking about how the actor had found faecal matter on his bedside. As Byrant goes on to show footage of how the apparent faecal matter was discovered by Depp’s aide, Heard’s lawyer expresses her objection. That is when SNL member Cecily Strong, dressed in judicial robes to look like Judge Penney Azcarate, articulates the message perfectly, “That’s true, but I’ll allow it. Because it does sound fun and this trial is for fun."

In his testimony that was broadcast live on television, Depp had claimed that Heard had relieved herself in her shared bed the night after a heated argument took place. Depp’s chauffeur had testified on the matter in court, adding that Heard had called it a “horrible practical joke."

As someone who has claimed to be a survivor of domestic abuse, Heard was seen to be speaking up for a larger group of women who have met a similar fate in their relationships. However, as the trial goes on to take a life of its own through propaganda and memes, this does not look good for domestic abuse survivors.

Netizens have shared their take on SNL’s mockery of the trial. One of the users pointed out how many people were against Hollywood actor Will Smith when he slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars, but the same people are supporting an alleged abuser like Depp. The tweet read, “Every comedian in the world was acting like a slap was the worst thing a person could do a few weeks ago but skits about domestic abuse are apparently fine."

Another user prophesied, “This is definitely ending up in a documentary in a few years called ‘Framing Amber’"

In the ongoing trial, Depp is suing Heard for $50 million in damages over a 2018 opinion piece she wrote for The Washington Post in which she said she had become the “public figure representing domestic abuse." Even though the article never mentioned Depp, the actor claims that the op-ed affected his career. Heard is countersuing Depp for $100 million in damages.

