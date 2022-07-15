Johnny Depp Catches Up With Lawyer Camille Vasquez at His Prague Concert, Fans Love the 'Bond'

The internet has yet again wowed Johnny Depps’s fans after a video of the actor uniting with his lawyer Camille Vasquez and his legal team went viral on the internet. Recently, the Pirates of the Caribbean actor had a concert in Prague, wherein he was visited by his legal team, who represented him in his defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard. A fan account posted a video on Instagram that shows the actor laughing with and talking to his legal team outside his recent concert. Apart from their true bond and friendship, Camille’s casual look also completely amused the fans, as many say that it’s hard to recognise her out of work.

As per some of the comments, in the now-viral video, Camille can be seen introducing her boyfriend to the actor. Later to which, Johnny can be seen shaking his hand and hugging him. The video that was posted 2 days ago, has text on it that read, “Johnny & his legal team reunited at one of his shows last night." The video which comes as a treat for all the followers of the actors, also shows Johnny waving at his fans. Camille looks amazing in her uber-cool ensemble, which was loved by all.

Advertisement

The comments section was swamped with people loving their friendship. Apart from this, many users hoped that both Camille and Johnny might end up being together. One user said, “The bond that occurs between a trial team is deep and everlasting." Another wrote, “Camille is doing absolutely nothing in this video and I’m still in love with her lmao." Talking about Johnny and Camille, one user wrote, “I was hoping Camille and Johnny would end up together. Oh well hopeless romantic in me…" A fourth commented, “I love this.. especially the big between her boyfriend and Johnny."

Advertisement

For those who don’t know, Johnny hired Camille and the legal team to fight against Amber Heard’s lawyers at the Virginia court. The trial was ruled in Johnny’s favour. After the actor won the defamation case, Camille was even promoted by her law firm and was made famous for her skills by the highly publicized court.

Tags: Johnny Depp, Camille Vasquez, Amber Heard

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.