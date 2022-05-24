Johnny Depp Fan Removed From Courthouse After Yelling He's the Father of Her Baby

The Johnny Depp-Amber Heard defamation trial has seen many fans rooting for Depp outside the courthouse and bringing their alpacas along for the ride. Now, reportedly, a fan had to be removed from the court after yelling that Depp was the father of her child. As per Law & Crime Network, the court was taking its morning break when the woman yelled from the gallery, “Johnny I love you! Our souls are connected!" Depp reportedly turned and waved to her as he usually does to fans, before the woman proceeded to hold up the baby and yell, “This baby is yours!" The woman was escorted from the courtroom and even though the judge was not on the bench at the time, such behaviour is not tolerated in court.

Law & Crime Network host Angenette Levy who reported on the incident, later tweeted, “This happened this morning. The women later told our PA that she was joking [sic]".

Recently, in a video that went viral, Depp could be seen leaving the Fairfax County circuit court in Virginia when he slowed down his car to interact with fans. Amid the cheers, one of the fans is heard saying “You’ll always be our Captain Jack Sparrow." To this, he replies in the voice of his famous character and says “He’s still around somewhere. I see him now and again." The actor further adds “He shows up now and again," with a smile. While in his car, Johnny waves at his fans as one shouts “We love you Johnny". Another person is heard saying “We love your hair" to which, the actor jokingly points at his scalp.

Depp often arrives at exits the courthouse amid cheers from his fans waiting outside. Another viral video had shown him being showered with gifts from fans who were waiting outside the court to support him.

