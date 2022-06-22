Johnny Depp Fans Demand Apology from Disney for Using Jack Sparrow's Face in Light Show

Johnny Depp’s face as Captain Jack Sparrow recently appeared in a light show in Disneyland Paris but the actor’s fans are not all happy. They have been demanding on social media that Disney should apologise to Depp. Some of Depp’s fans have even started a petition to get Disney to apologise to the actor. As per a report in Moneycontrol, Depp’s face made a reappearance in the light show after four years. Disney production chief Sean Bailey had said, back in 2018, that Depp was no longer going to be a part of the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise. Even though Bailey had said that the move was to bring in new energy, Depp’s fans were not convinced by the reasoning.

During Depp and Amber Heard’s defamation trial, the former had said, “Two years had gone by of constant worldwide talk about me being this wife-beater. So I’m sure that Disney was trying to cut ties to be safe." During the trial, Depp had claimed that he had lost his role as Jack Sparrow due to the op-ed written by Heard.

Meanwhile, Depp is said to have “moved on" from his defamation trial against Heard as he took to the stage to perform with Jeff Beck at the Helsinki Blues Festival on Sunday in Finland.

