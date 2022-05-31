Johnny Depp Fans Start Petition to Replace Amber Heard with Camille Vasquez in 'Aquaman 2'

The Johnny Depp-Amber Heard defamation trial saw arguments from firebrand lawyer Camille Vasquez, regardless of the outcome. Depp’s fans have been impressed by Vasquez to no end, who has turned into an Internet sensation in her own right. Now, they’ve taken it a step further to suggest that Vasquez should be cast as Mera in Aquaman 2. The role of Mera is played by Amber Heard, even though her part has been drastically reduced in the sequel. Many fans of Depp have been sharing photoshopped photos of Vasquez as Mera to further elucidate their suggestion. Meanwhile, the defamation trial is currently under jury deliberation.

In fact, Johnny Depp fans have even started a change.org petition titled “Camille Vasquez to replace Amber Heard in Aquaman". It has over 1,000 signatures at the time of writing this article.

Earlier, a a petition to drop Amber Heard from Aquaman 2 had gained huge momentum. The petition that read, “Warner Brothers and DC Entertainment should and must remove Heard from their Aquaman 2 film project," gained more than 2 million signatures. The petition reportedly continued, “They must not ignore the suffering of Heard’s victims, and must not glamorize a domestic abuser."

The petition emphasised that men are victims of domestic abuse just as women and this must be recognised and action must be taken to prevent a known abuser from being celebrated within the entertainment industry. Hence, the demand to remove Heard from the upcoming DC film.

Vasquez has amiably engaged with scores of fans who were rooting for Depp outside the courthouse. She has posed for photographs with them and the alpacas they brought along. Soon, dating rumours between her and Depp began to circulate, adding to her popularity on the Internet. Often, she has been photographed laughing with or hugging Depp, further fuelling the dating rumours between the two.

