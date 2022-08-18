Johnny Depp Fans' 'Unhinged' Moments: Threatening Suicide, Creating Bruises With Makeup And More

The Johnny Depp-Amber Heard defamation trial turned into a public debacle with serious consequences for those who have been victims of domestic violence and pointed towards the sexism that can be perpetuated on social media. Months later, even though the voices in support of Depp remain loud as ever, there are also voices emerging in support of Heard. A Twitter thread collated by user @cocainecross points out a host of “unhinged" tweets and comments made by Depp’s supporters throughout the defamation trial.

From threatening to die by suicide after unsealed court documents were revealed, claiming they attempted to penetrate themselves with a bottle so as to dismiss Heard’s sexual assault testimony, to a lot of extensive Photoshop work, these comments are unjustifiable under any circumstance. Here are some of the tweets in the thread:

The gravity of a case involving domestic violence and assault devolved into memes and TikTok videos making fun of Heard, spewing mocking and hateful hashtags and online campaigns. It turned out that from the commodification of this high-profile case, not only did the #MeToo movement’s detractors gain steam, but also profits were made by companies big and small. As per a Twitter thread shared by user @liliandaisies, the following is how companies cashed in on the case either by making TikTok videos, spurring such content or otherwise.

From Milani Cosmetics making a TikTok video on the matter, sex toys shaped like liquor bottles being manufactured, to Starbucks placing tip jars called “Johnny Depp" and “Amber Heard", the thread pointed out many more concerning trends that had emerged during the highly-publicized defamation trial.

