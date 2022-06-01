Johnny Depp Gets Standing Ovation at London Concert Ahead of Amber Heard Case Verdict

As the Johnny Depp-Amber Heard case remains under jury deliberation, Depp rocked it out for the second night in a row at a Jeff Beck concert. After his surprise performance in Sheffield, the Pirates of the Caribbean star performed at the Royal Albert Hall in London, as per a report in The Guardian. Beck introduced him as “someone who came knocking on my dressing room door about five years ago and we haven’t stopped laughing since". Depp was on stage for about 20 minutes and when he got a standing ovation from the audience, the moment went viral on social media.

While social media users’ opinion has shown a clear tilt towards Depp’s side in the highly-publicized defamation trial, scores of fans have also rooted for him outside the court and elsewhere. The standing ovation had Depp’s fans emotional.

Earlier, Depp made a surprise appearance at a Jeff Beck show in Sheffield on Sunday night, as per The Mirror. Beck is currently on his European tour. Him and Depp had sung a cover of John Lennon’s ‘Isolation’ back in 2020 and that was the song to which Depp rocked out that night. At Royal Albert Hall, Jimi Hendrix, Marvin Gaye and Lennon’s songs were covered by Depp and Beck.

