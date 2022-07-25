Johnny Depp Has a Moment With Little Fan Dressed as Captain Jack Sparrow in Viral Video

Johnny Depp was seen sharing a moment with a little fan dressed as Captain Jack Sparrow from his movie Pirates of the Caribbean recently. The video is undated, and has been going viral on social media. Reportedly, the actor met his tiny fan at CHAPITEAU JIM MARCIAC, La Sape, Marciac, France. Depp can be seen holding a soft toy, talking to the child and hugging them for a bit. The video was shared by an Instagram user who goes by @estellejachimiak.

Johnny Depp’s fans, who have rooted for him throughout his highly-publicised defamation case against Amber Heard, were as enthusiastic as ever.

Depp recently performed at the Jardin Sonore Festival in France alongside Jeff Beck. His meetings with fans in France have gone viral.

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp’s trial became the talk of the town owing to the explosive testimony and shocking revelations about their toxic marriage. The defamation trial ended with US Court ordering Amber to pay USD10 million in compensatory damages and USD 5 million in punitive damages in the verdict, while Johnny was ordered to pay Amber USD 2 million. Recently, Amber Heard made a request for a fresh trial in her defamation case against ex-husband Johnny Depp. It has now been denied by a Virginia court in the US.

Recently, the judge, who presided over the six-week trial in April-June, issued a written order denying Amber’s request to have the June 1 verdict in the high-profile trial set aside, or have a mistrial declared.

Heard’s lawyers had filed a motion saying that one of the jurors chosen for the Amber Heard vs Johnny Depp trial was not the same person, who received the jury summons. Depp’s legal team had rejected the efforts by Heard’s lawyers and called the filing ‘frivolous’.

