Johnny Depp Lawyer Camille Vasquez Gets Big Promotion Amid Cheers From Twitter

Firebrand lawyer Camille Vasquez, who shot to limelight after representing Johnny Depp in the highly-publicised defamation case against Amber Heard, has been elevated to partner at her law firm Brown Rudnick. Taking to Twitter, the firm announced, “We are pleased to announce that Camille Vasquez has been elevated to partner. She was a key member of the litigation team that won a jury verdict last week for actor #JohnnyDepp in his defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard." The firm further said that historically, this decision is made at the end of their fiscal year, but given Vasquez’s performance in the Johnny Depp-Amber Heard trial, it was proven to the world that she was “ready to take this next step now."

Congratulations poured in for Vasquez.

Depp’s 37-year-old lawyer Vasquez has emerged as a favourite among the Pirates of the Caribbean star’s fans. She has also been lauded for her efficient cross-examination of Heard, regardless of the outcome of the trial. Her constant objections to Heard’s attorney Elaine Bredehoft’s line of questioning also left Bredehoft visibly flustered.

Before the promotion, Vasquez was an associate at Brown Rudnick, the law firm that represented Depp in his defamation lawsuit against Heard. She specialises in litigation and arbitration, with a focus on plaintiff-side defamation cases like the one brought against Heard by Depp.

