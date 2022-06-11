Johnny Depp Original 'Song for Miss Hedy Lamarr' on New Album Has Fans Emotional

Johnny Depp is releasing an album jointly with Jeff Beck and they have released a video for an original written by Depp, titled “This Is a Song for Miss Hedy Lamarr." As per a Variety report, Depp has written one more song for the album, titled “Sad Motherf***in’ Parade." The album, “18", otherwise consists of covers, some of them sung by Depp and some full instrumentals. The album will release on CD and digital platforms on July 15. The lyrics include lines like: “This is a song for Miss Hedy Lamarr/ Erased by the world that made her a star…"

Naturally, Depp’s fans have been enthused. Although many fans have made connections in light of Depp’s defamation case against Amber Heard, the song was sung by Depp as early as in 2019 at shows with Beck, as per Variety.

Recently, Beck, on stage, while interacting with the audience, said that he had met Depp five years ago and their bond has been strong ever since. “We actually made an album. I don’t know how it happened. It will be out in July," Beck announced during the concert, reported The Guardian.

Depp was performing with the guitarist a day or two before the jury announced the verdict in the defamation trial between the actor and his ex-wife Amber Heard. This album will mark Depp’s major project after the defamation trial, which he won. Depp did not make any reference to the judgement of the trial, but Beck did say, “What a result."

