Johnny Depp Reveals He Never Watched First 'Pirates of the Caribbean' Film

Johnny Depp, who became an international star with the Pirates of Caribbean movies, has claimed that he has never seen the first film of the franchise. The 58-year-old, who had filed a defamation case against his former wife and actor Amber Heard for accusing him of domestic violence, on Tuesday testified in the court. Ever since the defamation lawsuit was filed, Johnny Depp has been under constant scrutiny regarding his professional and personal life including past substance abuse.

While talking in court about his initial days as an actor, Johnny Depp revealed that he has never seen Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl – the film that led to Johnny Depp becoming an internationally renowned star. This was Johnny’s first film in which he played the popular Captain Jack Sparrow that went on to become one of his most famous roles ever.

Advertisement

Sierra Gillespie, the producer of American OTT network Law & Crime posted a thread on Twitter covering Depp’s complete statement he gave on Tuesday, about his acting career and the relationship between him and his ex-wife. He started off by expressing how shocking it was for him to see Amber’s piece in the Washington Post claiming that she was a victim of domestic violence as he had never gotten to a point of striking her, or for that matter any woman in his life.

After claiming how the accusations were all a lie and he had to take a stand for truth, he went on to explain he never had great ambition to be an actor but the fact that he was being paid a huge sum of money that he had never seen in his life made him do it.

He then went on to explain how he received the screenplay for Pirates and somehow he thought that the movie might turn out to be remarkable as it “had all the kind of hallmarks of a Disney film.” He added, “I didn't see it … But the film did pretty well, apparently. And they wanted to keep going, making more. And I was fine to do that.”

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.