Johnny Depp Sings 'Isolation' in Surprise Performance as Amber Heard Case Goes to Jury

As the Johnny Depp-Amber Heard defamation trial broke for jury deliberation, Depp fans were in for a pleasant surprise. The Pirates of the Caribbean star made a surprise appearance at a Jeff Buck show in Sheffield on Sunday night, as per The Mirror. Buck is currently on his European tour. Him and Depp had sung a cover of John Lennon’s ‘Isolation’ back in 2020 and last night, that was the song to which Depp rocked out. Depp and Heard’s defamation trial has seen much social media fervour in support of Depp, and after last night’s surprise performance, his legions of fans couldn’t rein in their emotions.

Recently, a video shared online showed Depp leaving the court while his fans waited to see him. Amid the cheers, one of the fans was heard saying, “You’ll always be our Captain Jack Sparrow." To this, Depp replied in the iconic voice of his famous character, “He’s still around somewhere. I see him now and again." The actor further adds “He shows up now and again," with a smile.

While in his car, Depp waved to his fans as one shouted, “We love you Johnny". Another person was heard saying “We love your hair", to which the actor jokingly pointed at his scalp.

