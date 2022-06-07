Johnny Depp Spends Rs 48 Lakh at Indian Restaurant in UK to Celebrate Trial Win

After winning the highly-publicized defamation suit against his ex-wife Amber Heard, Hollywood actor Johnny Depp is spending some quality time with friends. The actor had a feast recently at an Indian restaurant in Birmingham. He shelled out more than $62,000 (roughly Rs 48.16 lakh) on a lavish dinner, reported Daily Mail.

Johnny Depp had visited the Indian restaurant named Varanasi along with 20 of his friends, including guitarist Jeff Beck on Sunday. According to the Operation Director of Varanasi, Mohammed Hussain, the restaurant was informed about Depp’s visit on a short notice.

“I was shocked and at first, I thought it might have been a wind-up," said Hussain. He added that the star arrived with his security team around 7 pm and the whole restaurant was booked for them.

Talking of Depp, Hussain described him as “very lovely" and “down to earth bloke". He added that the actor not only indulged in the feast but spent time with the staff chatting and clicking pictures with them and their family members.

Hussain shared he had to promise that the restaurant would not reveal the final bill for the dinner that night. However, he added that the bill easily came out to be in five figures and reportedly it was around $62,000. “We made more money from Johnny Depp’s visit than we did from our busiest night of the week, which is a Saturday when we have around 400 diners," Hussain highlighted.

Johnny Depp and his friends relished some of the authentic Indian dishes that included chicken tikka, paneer tikka masala, shish kebabs, tandoori prawns, lamb kadahi, naans and rice. They also celebrated with some rose Champagne.

Johnny Depp’s celebratory dinner comes days after he was awarded $15 million in damages by a Virginia court in the libel suit. His ex-wife Amber Heard was also given $2 million in compensatory damages after she counter-sued Depp for $ 100 million.

