Johnny Depp, Tom Hanks, Jim Carrey: Man Nails their Signature Running Styles and How

A TikTok video of a man showing how popular movie and TV characters run is going viral. The man does an impressive job of copying the signature running styles of Johnny Depp from Pirates of the Caribbean, Tom Hanks from Forrest Gump, Sylvester Stallone from Rocky, Jim Carrey from Ace Ventura, Mr Bean, Phoebe from the sitcom Friends, Michael Scott from The Office and others. Watch the video here:

“How different actors run in character."

Netizens felt that the man nailed the walks.

“These are so on point."

“Why did I watch this entire thing intrigued as hell."

“This is such a difficult thing to learn how to do. To observe and learn the intricacies if a character like that and be able to remove your own character intricacies to successfully recreate to those of others like that to the point where the characters were this clear. Amazing."

“Why is he so accurate?"

“this brought me an immense amount of joy."

“The Ace Ventura and Jackie Chan."

“The Steven Segal one took me down because it’s true."

“This is art. I am not trying to be dramatic, but it is."

The most realistic tweet for this year

“I feel like I laughed at this a lot harder than I should’ve."

