Johnny Depp's Lawyer a 'Snarky Guy': Courtroom Erupts into Laughter after Judge's Quip

The Johnny Depp-Amber Heard defamation trial saw some lighter moments occasionally, and the latest one involves Depp’s lawyer Ben Chew and Judge Penney Azcarate. In a video shared by Law & Crime Network, Judge Penney Azcarate can be heard joking with Depp’s attorney, calling him a “snarky guy" as the whole courtroom bursts into laughter. People on Twitter, who have been sharply divided over the purported “innocence" of either Depp or Heard, appreciated the moment and Judge Penney’s “sense of humour". Some also said that the moment provided a breather amid the ongoing tension in the Virginia court.

Earlier, another such moment made the court laugh, when a witness from Johnny Deep’s side appeared in the court on Tuesday. The witness, identified as Morgan Night, worked at the Hicksville trailer park in California where Heard, Depp and friends visited in May 2013. Night was called to the court to share his version of the trip.

During the cross-examination, Heard’s lawyer asked him, “Mr Night, you are a pretty big fan of Johnny Depp, aren’t you?" Responding to the line of questioning, Night replied nonchalantly, “I am not, to be honest." This made the courtroom burst into laughter.

In another instance, Johnny Depp’s personal security, Malcolm Connolly, testified in the Virginia court in the defamation case filed by Depp against Heard. The testimony resulted in the court erupting in laughter as Malcolm was answering questions thrown at him by Heard’s lawyer. In a video that surfaced on social media, Malcolm was seen answering a bunch of questions asked by the lawyer. “And when you arrived at the house you could hear a ruckus, correct?" to which Malcolm replies, “Yeah, I could definitely hear something through the door, yeah." A few moments later, a question pops up asking if Depp was trying to urinate in the house’s foyer, hearing which, Malcolm is taken aback for a second and then replies bluntly, “No."

A wave of laughter was heard in the courtroom, including Depp who also erupted in laughter.

