Johnny Depp's Lawyer Explains Viral Fist Pump Moment When Amber Heard Mentioned Kate Moss

The Johnny Depp-Amber Heard defamation trial saw many moments from the courtroom going viral as the Internet scrutinised every move made by any of the parties involved. One of these moments involved Johnny Depp’s attorney Ben Chew doing a fist pump when Amber Heard mentioned Depp’s ex, model Kate Moss, during her testimony. In an interview with Law & Crime Network, Chew has now revealed what exactly went down when he was captured on camera doing the infamous fist pump. “There was an instance where Miss Heard did actually admit to punching Johnny," said Chew. Her explanation was that she had to do it because she was afraid Depp would have otherwise pushed her sister down the stairs.

In this context, Heard had spoken about how she had heard about Depp allegedly pushing Kate Moss down the stairs. “I lost my composure for a moment and did a fist pump ’cause I knew that was not true," Chew said. He added that “fortunately", Moss came forward. He said that Moss had never testified before for anything and was a very private person. She came forward as she wanted to “correct the record", he said.

Chew further spoke about the significance of Moss’ testimony, who said that Depp had never pushed her down any stairs.

Meanwhile, Depp’s other lawyer Camille Vasquez has been elevated to partner at her law firm Brown Rudnick. Taking to Twitter, the firm announced, “We are pleased to announce that Camille Vasquez has been elevated to partner. She was a key member of the litigation team that won a jury verdict last week for actor #JohnnyDepp in his defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard."

The firm further said that historically, this decision is made at the end of their fiscal year, but given Vasquez’s performance in the Johnny Depp-Amber Heard trial, it was proven to the world that she was “ready to take this next step now."

Vasquez emerged as the star of the trial and proved to be a particular favourite among Depp’s legions of fans. Both of them spoke about the trial recently and the verdict in favour of Depp.

