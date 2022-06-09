Johnny Depp’s Lawyer Highlights 'Flaws' in Amber Heard’s Evidence Against Him

The high-profile legal battle between Johnny Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard saw the actors levelling a host of allegations against each other. Now, as Depp has marked his victory in the libel trial against Heard, one of the lead lawyers from his legal team has shared some flaws in evidence produced by the defendant in a conversation with Law & Crime.

Reportedly, Amber Heard’s legal team had shown evidence in the court to prove that Depp had physically abused her. These pieces included pictures of Heard showing red bruises on her face after allegedly being hit by Depp.

The jury was also shown a video of Depp, recorded by Heard, where he is seen violently slamming kitchen cabinets and throwing things. However, as per Depp’s lawyer Ben Chew, he spotted discrepancies between the evidence shown by Heard’s team and what they alleged.

“They loved the video of Johnny slamming cabinets, that’s not tantamount," said Chew. Highlighting that the video was recorded by Heard, Chew stressed that her motive for doing that wasn’t clear. “What’s the motive to do that, to show your spouse in a less than favourable moment?" he asked.

Chew then opened up about the photo evidence presented by Amber’s team and claimed that the description of Heard’s injuries given by them and what was seen in the pictures was not in sync. Chews added that Heard took several pictures of herself but they didn’t show the injuries she was describing in the court. He said there was a “real disconnect" between the description and the evidence.

Speaking about the allegations that Depp assaulted Heard, Chew underlined that the actor always wore heavy rings on both hands. And, if Depp had hit her, it would have resulted in more grievous injuries than what Heard described, Chew added.

Depp won the defamation suit against Heard. While Depp was awarded $15 million in damages, which was later reduced to $10.35 million by a judge, Heard was given $2 million.

