Jordan Peterson Thinks Elon Musk is 'Pretty Damn Funny' But Twitter isn't Amused

Psychologist Jordan Peterson was one of the controversial figures whose Twitter accounts were reinstated by Elon Musk. Peterson seems to have found Musk's meme on Donald Trump funny.

Last Updated: November 22, 2022, 13:31 IST

Jordan Peterson's tweet to Elon Musk didn't amuse anyone. (Photos: Twitter/@jordanbpeterson; AP)
Jordan Peterson, one of the controversial people whose Twitter accounts were reinstated by Elon Musk, thinks the bird app’s new boss is “pretty damn funny". Twitter users do not agree. Musk who recently also restored former US president Donald Trump’s Twitter account, posted a meme with a Twitter logo placed on a woman’s private area with a man appearing to pray next to her. The latter is branded ‘Donald Trump’. Musk’s caption was “And lead us not into temptation…" The intent was pretty clear and the content, not funny.

Trust Peterson to find it humourous. A clinical psychologist, Peterson has been variously criticised for his controversial views on everything from feminism to racism. Twitter had suspended his account earlier this year over “hateful conduct", as per The Sun. He had made an offensive tweet about actor Elliot Page, “Remember when pride was a sin? And Ellen Page just had her breasts removed by a criminal physician." Musk had reportedly opined on the matter back then, claiming the strike on Peterson counted as “squashing dissenting opinions".

Peterson replied to Musk’s meme, tweeting, “You really are pretty damn funny Mr. Musk."

Apart from widespread discontent among Twitter’s former employees who were either fired or had to quit, the Elon Musk-owned platform also saw an uproar against the restoring of the accounts of Donald Trump, Kanye West and Andrew Tate. All three had been ousted from the platform after making objectionable tweets that violated Twitter’s policies.

