JPMorgan First Bank in Metaverse, Virtual Tiger to Greet Visitors in Digital Lounge

JPMorgan Chase & Co has become the world’s first bank to enter the metaverse. The largest bank in the US, JPMorgan has launched a lounge in Decentraland, reports Moneycontrol. Called the Onyx lounge, it is named after the bank’s blockchain business that took off in 2020. If you visit the Onyx lounge, you can choose an avatar for yourself with a skin tone, hairstyle, clothes and accessories as per your preference. What’s more, upon entrance, you would be greeted by a virtual tiger avatar and a digital portrait of the bank’s CEO Jamie Dimon. “Whether it’s large tech players such as Microsoft planning to create realistic workspaces, or Ariana Grande holding a concert in Fortnite, the opportunities presented by interactive, digital worlds seem limitless," Moneycontrol quoted from a report by the bank.

Check out glimpses of the Onyx lounge as shared by Twitter users.

Advertisement

Last year, a patch of virtual real estate in the online world Decentraland sold for a record $2.4 million worth of cryptocurrency, the buyer crypto investor Tokens.com and Decentraland said. Decentraland is an online environment - also called a “metaverse" - where users can buy land, visit buildings, walk around and meet people as avatars. Such environments have grown in popularity this year, as the pandemic caused people to spend more time online. Interest surged last month when Facebook changed its name to Meta to reflect its focus on developing virtual reality products for the metaverse. Decentraland is a specific type of metaverse that uses blockchain. Land and other items in Decentraland are sold in the form of non-fungible tokens (NFTs), a kind of crypto asset, reports Reuters.

(With inputs from Reuters)

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.