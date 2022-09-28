JugJugg Jeeyo to Gangs of Wasseypur: These Bollywood Films Feature Posters of Other Movies

Movie posters are an integral part of the entrainment industry. They are often seen outside the cinema halls or on billboards. But have you ever noticed them being featured in movies on the silver screens? Interestingly, a user shared a Twitter thread with a list of Bollywood films that featured posters of other movies in the background. The first photo shows Om Puri’s changing the car tyre’ scene from the 1983 film, Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro which featured a poster of the 1981 film Shodh in the background. Other than that, the scene also has Uski Roti's (1969) poster.

An excerpt from the caption read: “A thread on Hindi films where you’d spot the poster of another Hindi film featuring a cast member.”

In the next tweet, a scene was shown from the 1980 multi-starrer The Burning Train that has Vinod Khanna and Dharmendra. In the background, the poster of 1978 Shalimar can be seen.

The next is a set of two stills from the 1971 film Mere Apne featuring two movie posters of the cast members. The first one is Sumita Sanyal starring Aashirwad (1968) and the other one is Mehmoood’s 1968 film Sadhu Aur Shaitaan.

The following snap is a scene featuring Kader Khan and Johnny Lever in the 1998 comedy-drama Dulhe Raja standing “next to a poster of Auzaar (1997) which also features him.”

The next still is from Bluff Master highlighting Lalita Pawar’s 1961 film Mem-Didi.

The multi-starrer comedy-drama Andaz Apna Apna poster was seen in the 1995 film Coolie No.1 featuring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor.

Varun Dhawan’s Kalank poster made an appearance in his recently released film JugJugg Jeeyo.

A poster of Munna Bhai MBBS was seen in Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Gangs of Wasseypur -2.

The romantic drama Life In A Metro also had a glimpse of Irrfan Khan's 2006 film The Namesake poster.

The viral thread has prompted the microblogging site users to add movies to the list and is impressed. One of the users said, “This is so impressive, how long did it take to find/collect all these? I also find it really entertaining when actors reference their own songs from previous films or sing a line from another actor's film song.”

Another wrote, “Darlings begin with a poster of Badla. What an Easter egg. And what a thread again.”

The post has received around 1,500 likes so far.

