Julia Fox Claimed Her Birkin Bag Was 'Attacked With Machete' and Offered No Explanation

Julia Fox shared in a TikTok video that her Birkin bag and herself were attacked with a machete and gave a closeup tour of the damages the bag sustained.

October 20, 2022

Julia Fox showed the damages on the Birkin. (Credits: TikTok/@juliafox)
Julia Fox on TikTok- no, the article doesn’t end here- recently shared that her Birkin bag was attacked by a machete-wielder. “I love her, but she’s been through a lot," she said in a video, before giving everyone a closeup of the damage sustained by the bag. “That’s a little hard to see there, but she was actually attacked by a machete. I’m not kidding — that actually happened to this bag. And me," she said in the video.

She shared with her followers how the machete had slipped and hit the side of the bag, causing the damage. That was all she offered by way of explanation for the entire incident, and Twitter of course ran with it till the idea kind of got away from them. As it tends to happen on Twitter.

Julia Fox is the moment in pop culture right now. From her- umm- atypical pronunciation of Uncut Gems (the film of which she was the muse), the whole Kanye West drama to her declaring on TikTok that she does not need to be liked by men, she has been serving social media with some pretty iconic takes.

