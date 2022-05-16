Julia Fox Claims Amber Heard Hit Johnny Depp But it Wasn't 'Abuse', Divides Twitter

Julia is the latest celebrity to have weighed in on the ongoing Johnny Depp-Amber Heard defamation case. She spoke out in support of Heard and claimed that the Aquaman actor could not have abused Depp. In an Instagram comment, Fox wrote, “She never had the power in the relationship to be abusive to him. Did she hit him? Yes. Was it abuse? No. You need to have power to be able to abuse it. She was 25. He clearly was always way more powerful including physically and financially". Fox’s comment started a heated debate among already polarised fan bases who have been, for the most part, vouching for the “innocence" of either Depp or Heard.

Recently, Chris Rock took a dig at Amber Heard. He was performing at his Ego Death tour in London, reports LAD Bible. Alluding to Heard having allegedly defecated on Depp’s bed, Chris said, “Believe all women, believe all women… except Amber Heard." The statement caused an uproar on the Internet, with people going up in arms for or against Chris’ comment.

