JungkookDay Goes Trending on BTS Star's Birthday, Fans Flood Social Media With Wishes

It is South Korean singer and songwriter Jungkook’s birthday today and Twitter cannot keep calm. It is a fact that ARMY is as huge as one can imagine but on the occassion of BTS’ singer’s birthday, #JungkookDay is trending on social media. With this, people are sharing images and videos of the star. If tweeples are to be believed, the hashtag, #JungkookDay has nearly 1.2 million tweets already. Have a look at a few of them:

This is not the first time that Jungkook is being hyped like this on social media. Some time back, Twitter was flooded with Jungkook’s GIFs and nobody knew why. Nonetheless ARMYs were totally delighted and making the most of it. While a few GIFs show his chest chains, others are just an amalgamation of memes with his pictures.

“Jungkook is unreal," wrote a Twitter user in the caption. Another person wrote, “One of the things I admire the most it’s to see Jungkook working, to see his artist eyes while creating his art and the efforts/energy/dedication he puts on everything he creates. he has such a genius mind to create different types of art!"

Earlier this month, he was seen vibing to Harry Styles’ new songs Matilda and Daylight. It came as a rare moment when stans abandoned their turf wars and united to appreciate the two artists. ARMYs and Harry fans were delighted by the video of Jungkook listening to the two songs off of the new album Harry’s House as he was driving. There have also been videos of Jungkook humming the notes to Harry’s As It Was.

