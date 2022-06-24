Jupiter Gobbles up Other Planets to Grow Bigger, Says Study

Jupiter has been a fascinating subject for scientists for the longest time. And they have enough reasons to be fascinated by the King of Planet. Jupiter is more than 300 times the size of the Earth and twice the combined size of all other planets in our solar system. But was it always this big? The findings of a new study claim that Jupiter may have grown to its beastly size by preying on other planets. The study published in the journal Astronomy and Astrophysics was conducted by a team of astronomers led by Yamila Miguel from the SRON Netherlands Institute for Space Research. The researchers claim to have found traces of other planets inside Jupiter.

The theory of Jupiter being a planet eater, however, is not something new. The findings of NASA’s Juno mission were seen as a breakthrough in this direction. The space probe returned with exciting data after it managed to catch a glimpse of the mysterious orb’s core during a moment in which Jupiter’s 50km-thick ammonia crystal-rich clouds and hydrogen and helium clouds parted.

Advertisement

On its arrival on Jupiter in 2016, Juno also measured the variations in gravitational pull above different locations on the planet’s surface, giving the astronomers information about what lay underneath it. Juno found a higher concentration of metals- elements heavier than hydrogen and helium - towards the centre of the planet.

The data revealed the chemical make-up of Jupiter’s core indicated that the planet likely swallowed up lots of small planets (called planetesimals) and space rocks to boost its own growth.

Planetesimals are a class of bodies that are believed to have come together to form Earth and other planets after condensing from concentrations of diffuse matter early in the history of the solar system.

Astronomers claim that Jupiter absorbed a number of these planetesimals on its way to becoming the biggest planet in the solar system. With a rotational velocity of 12.6 km/s, Jupiter is also the fastest spinning planet in the solar system.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.