Jupiter's Moon Europa Has Traces of Water, Confirm NASA Scientists

Jupiter’s moon Europa might have more water than Earth’s ocean, a new study by NASA has found. Published in the Planetary Science Journal, the study states that the scientists think if water exists on the icy crust of Europa, it could mean this might be the most accessible liquid water bodies in the outer solar system. This makes it a vital point for the exploration of life beyond Earth. The water could be close to the surface at about 4 to 8 kilometers. At this point, the ice is likely to be coldest and brittle. But deeper reservoirs located where ice is warmer can deform more easily. In some cases, this means the water reservoirs cannot reach the threshold overpressure that is necessary for spontaneous eruption.

According to the study, “Previous studies have demonstrated that freezing cryo-reservoirs might trigger eruptions due to the pressurization associated with volume change as liquid water expands to become water ice, but those studies did not take into account the deformation of the reservoir wall. Viscoelastic deformation of the wall can act to accommodate the growing overpressure and prevent eruptions."

NASA on their official website announced that scientists will soon be able to get close enough to Europa to figure out the workings of this possible habitable world. In 2024, Europa Clipper mission will be launched if the moon has the apt conditions to sustain life. They have also answered the burning question, why Europa is being chosen as the interest of the study. According to NASA, it has everything that is needed for life: water, chemistry, and energy.

The Jupiter-orbiting spacecraft Europa Clipper will carry science instruments to study the icy moon Europa. This will be the most advanced spacecraft ever sent to investigate the habitability of another world. Previous NASA missions have suggested that Europa has a salty ocean beneath its icy crust. It might have more than twice as much water as all of Earth’s oceans combined. The mission will determine whether Europa’s ocean or overall environment are apt to support life.

