Jurassic Park World Dominion is the Franchise's Lowest Rated Film on Rotten Tomatoes

The final film in the Jurassic Park franchise Jurassic World Dominion released in theatres today across the globe. However, before its release the movie has been met with some criticism on Rotten Tomatoes. The film review website gave the lowest score on Tomatometer to the sixth movie in the adventure series. Jurassic World Dominion concludes the story which began in 1993 with Steven Spielberg’s critically-acclaimed Jurassic Park.

On Friday, June 10, Jurassic World Dominion has a franchise low rating of 35% on the review aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes. The score of the newly-released film surpassed the series’ previous lowest-ranked movie Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, which holds a very mixed 47% critics rating. Although the current score for Jurassic World Dominion is shockingly low, the rating is expected to fluctuate in the coming weeks as more reviews continue to pour in.

The upcoming film stars the old and the new actors who have worked in the Jurassic Park franchise. The Colin Trevorrow directorial notably includes the return of Jurassic Park leads Sam Neill, Laura Dern, and Jeff Goldblum. The movie also stars Chris Pratt, Kayla Watts. The recent movie is set four years after the events of the 2018 movie Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, which saw the destruction of the original theme park by the eruption of a volcano. Jurassic World Dominion trailer shows that the remaining dinosaurs live an unrestricted existence alongside humans.

Netizens have been reacting to the Rotten Tomatoes rating of the movie. One of the users tweeted, “Look, I don’t give a crap what Rotten Tomatoes says about Jurassic Park Dominion. I’m gonna thoroughly enjoy it. Stop letting other peoples’ opinions determine the amount of joy we receive from things, and let’s all just decide for ourselves, okay? Okay. Stop gatekeeping joy."

While some users are clearly not happy with the latest movie. As one user shared this shot from the first Jurassic Park movie to express their dismay.

It should be noted that the dinosaur franchise has struggled to recreate the magic that was seen in the original film. Spielberg also could not live up to his own hype with his highly-anticipated sequel The Lost World: Jurassic Park, which came out in 1997. The movie has a 53% critic rating and 51% audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

