'Jurassic World: Dominion' Director Says Film Used 'Real Dinosaur', Here's Proof

When Steven Spielberg changed the face of cinema with his mammoth production Jurassic Park in 1993, audiences were in for a treat that they never anticipated. The movie was instrumental in revolutionizing special effects in the 90s with an impressive mix of CGI and animatronics. Viewers were left gasping for more and the first two films of the franchise remain culturally significant till date. In 2015, a new trilogy series kick started with Jurassic World, directed by Colin Trevorrow and starring Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard in leading roles. It was followed by a sequel directed by JA Bayona, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom in 2018. Although these movies broke several box office records and were well received, a section of the audience had complaints about the minimal use of animation in the films. But director Trevorrow, who is making a comeback to the series with the 2022 Jurassic World: Dominion, is apparently leaving no stone unturned to up the ante in this next installment.

Taking to Instagram, Trevorrow posted a picture of a parasaur from one of the scenes in the movie and called it a ‘real dinosaur’.

The caption read, "We just used real ones this time."

Trevorrow was giving us an indication of the realistic animatronics used for the movie and wowed fans from all over the world who flooded the comments section demanding for the trailer.

Jurassic World: Dominion, which is all set to hit theaters on June 10, 2022, looks to be the biggest entry of the series with the plot centered on the previously extinct but genetically re-engineered species claiming back the world for their own. In an interview to Entertainment Weekly recently, Trevorrow said that the movie was set 4 years after the events of the last movie, during which time the dinosaurs had spread all over the world.

"They have been multiplying and living amongst us and clashing with us," he said. He also said that while the previous movies were fixated on a specific landscape, Dominion is set all over the world through many different environments: wilderness, urban, desert, snow.

