'Jurassic World: Dominion' is Bringing Back OG Cast and Fans are Getting Nostalgic

The ‘Jurassic World: Dominion’ trailer dropped on February 10 and fans have been feeling more than a little nostalgic. It’s the “epic conclusion to the Jurassic era" and so the memes have rolled in Twitter. The film wrapped shooting amid the pandemic in 2020. Colin Trevorrow, who has directed the film from a script he co-wrote with Emily Carmichael, had taken to Instagram to write, “Wrap on ‘Jurassic World: Dominion’. Always hard to say goodbye to family," Trevorrow wrote. “Dominion", starring Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, resumed production in July 2020 with required safety protocols in place after all activities were put on hold in the March of that year. Check out how fans of the franchise have been feeling since the trailer dropped.

The thing that’s got fans the most excited is that the original cast of the franchise- Jeff Goldblum, Laura Dern and Sam Neill are coming together for this one once more. The iconic trio from the first Jurassic Park film has got fans right in the middle of their feels, especially the prospect of a “bada**" Laura Dern making her banging Jurassic comeback.

Advertisement

“Regardless of how Jurassic World: Dominion will turn out to be as a movie on its own, I’m very happy about Kaiju Quetzalcoatlus getting a proper spotlight as the fuzzy Rodan of its universe. I could care less about the Giga, gimme this maniac!"

Advertisement

“Laura Dern bringing back this outfit 30 years later for Jurassic World Dominion… it’s fashion."

“Talking about CGI, this Parasaurolophus here is one of the most photorealistic things I’ve seen in the Jurassic franchise."

Lead cast Pratt and Dallas Howard are coming back for the third film in the “Jurassic World" series. The film will also feature original stars of 1990’s “Jurassic Park" trilogy — Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum and Sam Neill. The cast of “Dominion" includes “Doctor Strange" star BD Wong, Mamoudou Athie, known for TV series “Sorry for Your Loss", and “She’s Gotta Have It" actor DeWanda Wise. The movie picks up after the events of 2018’s “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom", which culminated with dinosaurs descending on Sin City. Trevorrow has also executive produced the film with Steven Spielberg, the “Jurassic Park" director.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Special: Live-updating IPL 2022 auction tally | IPL Mega Auction Live Updates here.