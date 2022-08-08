'Just Live Your Life': Canadian Woman Born With One Arm, Half Legs Will Inspire You

Charlie Rousseau, a woman born with multiple disabilities, is not letting her medical condition define her life and dreams. The 25-year-old, who hails from Canada, was born with half her legs and only one arm. Charlie Rousseau wishes to travel the entire world and is doing to best to fulfill her dream by pursuing her career on TikTok and Instagram. In her latest interaction with FEMAIL, the youngster revealed that her condition was caused due to a failed abortion attempt by her mother when she was just a teenager.

When the abortion was incomplete, Rousseau’s parents decided not to sue the hospital because they did not want to make a big deal of it. Reportedly, at the time they thought making a ruckus would have had an adverse effect on her while growing up. She said, “They could’ve taken it further, they could’ve taken the hospital to court but we were living in a small town and my parents didn’t want to make a big deal. My parents believed making a big deal of it would ruin my life because the story would be everywhere as I was growing up."

Talking about her childhood days, Rousseau did not realize she was born with a disability until she turned 16. She went to a normal school and had normal friends but everything changed when she got interested in dating boys. At one point in her life, Rousseau questioned if she would ever be able to have a boyfriend.

She continued, “I never realized I had a disability until I was 16. My parents sent me to a normal school and I had normal friends. I had a big character so I fitted in fine. It was only when I became interested in dating and fancying boys did I really accept my disability and that I was so different. When boys tried to kiss me they had to bend down, I genuinely used to think will I ever have a boyfriend?"

Currently, she is fulfilling her dream of travelling all around the world and has already visited the UK, Australia, and Mexico. She said that people have been friendly and kind to her. “If I ask people, they’re quick to help. Just live your life. Don’t waste any time," she concluded. Rousseau works as a radio host and is popular among her Instagram and TikTok followers.

