'Justice for Johnny Depp' Trends as Actor Makes Sensational Claims About Amber Heard

Hollywood stars and former couple Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s multi-million dollar defamation suit is currently underway in Virginia, United States. In the opening statement, Heard’s lawyers accused Depp of sexually assaulting the actress during a black-out-drunk incident near the end of their marriage. During the hearing, Heard publicly claimed for the first time that she was sexually assaulted by Depp. On the other hand, Depp presented some audio recordings and other evidence during two days of unopposed testimony in which he termed Heard as the aggressor in their three-year marriage.

Depp is suing Heard for $50 million for writing an op-ed for The Washington Post written in 2018, while Heard is counter-suing Depp for $100m, claiming that she told the truth and that her opinion was protected under the free speech when she wrote that she was as a “public figure representing domestic abuse."

During his testimony, Depp claimed that he had never struck his ex-wife and she was the one who always initiated a fight. Depp admitted to taking drugs but said that his substance abuse problem was “embellished" by Heard and her legal team. Depp accused Heard of throwing a Vodka bottle at him which led to his finger being injured. The Pirates of the Caribbean actor also accused Heard of not giving him his medicines when he was undergoing severe withdrawal symptoms from his substance addiction.

Fans of the actor have come out in his support on social media, and started trending ‘Justice for Johnny Depp’ on Twitter.

During Thursday’s hearing, Heard’s legal team cross questioned Depp’s claims which he made over the last two days. Heard’s attorney produced texts in which the actor said that he had injured his finger in Australia himself. Heard’s lawyers have also argued that Depp has no credibility when he denies abusing Heard since he was under the influence of alcohol and used drugs to the point of blacking out. It should be noted that Heard has admitted to hitting the 58-year-old actor on a recording played in court during which she said she struck Depp but did not punch him.

Depp and Heard tied the knot in 2015 and separated in 2017.

