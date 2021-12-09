Justin Bieber Danced Like a Toddler at F1 Race Event and Everyone Had the Same Joke

Justin Bieber had recently courted controversy for agreeing to perform at the Formula One race in Saudi Arabia’s Jeddah city. Belting out some of his hit numbers, the pop star had a packed concert on Sunday night. The 27-year-old proceeded with the show even as human rights activists urged him to cancel the concert to protest against Saudi’s track record of crushing critics and crackdown of dissenters. The singer’s wife, Hailey Baldwin Bieber, also shared an Instagram video in support of his performance, captioning it “Go Baby." Videos of Bieber’s power-packed performance have gone viral on social media which shows him solo on stage solo with a coordinated red outfit. One particular snippet from the concert shows him supposedly stomping his feet that seems fit for a five-year-old’s rage. The internet has gone wild with hot takes on this particular scene.

While one user said “me going to my bedroom after i tell my parents a joke but it turns into a life lessons," another wrote “Why does he look like a 5 year old stamping around cuz his parents said no to buy something."

Prior to Bieber’s concert, R&B singer Jason Derulo had also performed. The concept of a concert was unimaginable in the ultraconservative kingdom of Saudi Arabia till a few years back. Unmarried men and women also were designated separate spaces in public. The societal reforms to modernise the country were brought on by the Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to attract foreign investment and create more employment opportunities.

