The ones who live on the internet are quite familiar with the Doge meme. But, not many know the OG Doge aka Kabosu. The rescue Shiba Inu dog, that sparked off the viral meme and cryptocurrencies worth billions of dollars, just turned 16! Kabosu’s owner had shared a paw-day celebration post on Tuesday, which, unsurprisingly, went viral, because such is the life of legends. Kabosu is a social media celebrity with her Instagram account commanding over three lakh followers. Adopted in 2008, Kabosu’s iconic pose of crossed paws on a couch with slightly-raised eyebrows is the one that catapulted her to massive fame. Interestingly, Kabosu is named after a popular fruit in Japan, to match her round face. “Never in a million years would I have imagined the impact that my photoshoot of Kabosu would have on the internet. It’s a moment that’s evolved and taken on a life of its own over the last decade—being shared millions of times and creating an entire community around the Doge meme. Today, I’m excited to share that I’ve minted the original meme and photoshoot images as NFTs, and will be auctioning them for charity," Kabosu’s owner had posted on her dog’s blog in June.

Many users joined in to wish the legendary Doge happy birthday. Weratedogs, a popular Instagram page for doggos, also dedicated a birthday post for the internet icon.

Dogecoin and Shiba Inu, digital currencies which were started off as a joke, are currently the talk of the crypto town. It even set off the trend of ‘memecoins’. Interestingly, Shiba Inu recently surpassed Dogecoin, which has a market value of $35 billion. Shiba Inu is believed to have been riding on the success of Dogecoin - which itself is criticised for exploiting the crypto business after initially being founded as a joke. Both have emerged as popular cryptocurrencies with a little help from Tesla CEO Elon Musk. It is no secret that Musk is a big advocate of Dogecoin, and has even invested in the Shiba-Inu-face-themed cryptocurrency. Safe to say, Kabosu is a living legend and deserves the biggest celebrations in the world.

