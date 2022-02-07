'Kacha Badam', a Bengali Peanut Seller's Ditty, Has Now Reached France

Several trends come and go on Instagram, but some of them are able to create a long-lasting impact. If you are active on social media, there is no way you would have missed the song, ‘Kacha Badam’. The peppy song is sung by West Bengal’s peanut seller Bhuban Badyakar and has become a rage on Instagram as it’s currently a mainstay in reels. Television stars, influencers, content creators, and other Instagram users, around the world, have joined the popular reel trend, making Kacha Badam a global sensation. After having captured the hearts of people in different parts of the world, the Kacha Badam song has now reached Europe.

Several clips of people dancing to this popular track, from across the world, are getting viral. And now, a French man has nailed the steps of the song, leaving netizens in complete awe. Jika, who became a favourite of Indians after his eye-catching dance performance to the hit song ‘Naatu Naatu’, has shared his version of Kacha Badam. Along with two friends, Jika executed the dance steps demonstrated by other internet users.

Take a look at the video:

Jika’s moves and position changes were extremely smooth. “You send me this trend," he captioned the post while sharing the video.

The video has garnered over 379k views, more than 40,000 likes, and tons of reactions. People took to the comments section to hail the superb performance. “Love from India guys, You’re all ‘Kaccha Badam," one user commented. “You are just too awesome," said another. Some even termed it as the ‘best dance’ till now on this trend.

Previously, a boy from Chhattisgarh, Sahdev Dirdo, created a similar sensation with his version of the song – ‘Bachpan Ka Pyaar.’ His version of the song was loved by netizens and he went on to feature in a music video, which was a remixed version of the song, alongside rapper Badshah and Aastha Gill.

