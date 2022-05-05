Kailia Posey Who Rose to Fame With Iconic 'Grin Face' GIF Has Passed Away at 16

The meme showing a little girl with an evil grin has gone around the internet quite a few times. Unfortunately, that girl with a grin died at the age of 16. Kailia Posey, who featured in the reality show Toddlers and Tiaras, was confirmed dead on Monday, May 2. Kailia’s mother Marcy Posey Gatterman shared the news on Facebook with a picture of Kailia who hails from Washington, US.

“I don’t have words or any thoughts. A beautiful baby girl is gone. Please give us privacy as we mourn the loss of Kailia. My baby forever," her mother wrote. The family confirmed to TMZ that the reason of death was suicide. The family told the entertainment news outlet, “Although she was an accomplished teenager with a bright future ahead of her, unfortunately in one impetuous moment, she made the rash decision to end her earthly life."

Advertisement

The family members revealed that they are devastated and enlisted the 16-year-old’s accomplishment saying that she won countless crowns and trophies after competing on the pageant circuit her entire life. They also added that she had been selected as a cheerleader at her high school for next fall. Kailia was a freshman at Lynden High School.

Kailia was pronounced dead in Birch Bay State Park in Washington on Monday around 1:20 pm, confirmed Jacob Kennett, Washington State Patrol (WSP) Trooper. He said Kennett was summoned to the park at 1.26 pm to assist the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office with a “juvenile death investigation."

Kailia’s family has set up a fund in her name to help students in crisis, at the Whatcom Community Foundation.

Kailia was a young star on the TLC reality show Toddlers & Tiaras. The show was about families who prepared their children to compete in beauty pageants and ran from 2019-13. Kailia’s picture of her evil grin became a worldwide popular meme which belonged to this show.

For suicide prevention helplines, contact: AASRA Suicide Prevention at 022 2754 6669 or contact Sahai by dialling 08025497777.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.