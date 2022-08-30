Kamaal R Khan Arrest Over 'Controversial Tweet' Sparks Memes on Twitter

KRK has been arrested by the Mumbai Police over a controversial tweet he made in 2020 and predictably, the memes have already started piling up on Twitter. Kamaal Rashid Khan, known for his tall claims about himself and grave (unfounded) allegations against a plethora of Bollywood celebrities, was arrested after he landed at Mumbai airport. He will be presented before Borivali court today, reports news agency ANI.

KRK has never disappointed meme-makers even on his good days and is responsible for some of the classic memes. Today, specifically, people are making memes about Bollywood stars, given that KRK often calls for boycott of their films.

Recently, KRK grabbed the headlines after he claimed actor Anushka Sharma was behind cricketer husband Virat Kohli’s “depression". He wrote in a tweet that she must have “put in his head" that he’s depressed because he’s the first Indian cricketer to have made such a confession about his mental health. He deleted the tweet some time later after receiving a huge backlash on social media.

He recently also had beef to settle with Hrithik Roshan, specifically with regard to Hrithik’s upcoming film Vikram Vedha. KRK has never kept us wanting when it comes to hot takes, and brought the very serious allegation that Hrithik might have copied his scene from Deshdrohi. To be specific, it’s the scene that has become a classic meme, where KRK’s character gets shot, groans with zero inflection and asks “magar kyun?" before toppling backwards in excruciating slow motion two bullets later.

