Kamala Harris' Confusing Speech about Children and Community has Left Twitter Baffled

American President Joe Biden and vice president Kamala Harris have often received flak for their public speech gaffes and once again, a sentence by Kamala Harris is going viral after the Texas school shooting in which 19 children have been killed. In the clip, Harris can be heard saying: “When we talk about the children of the community, they are a children of the community." Amid public anger pouring in after the incident, Twitter users say that the sentence does not make sense.

Kamala Harris: “When we talk about the children of the community, they are a children of the community.

Advertisement

“The funniest part of these bits with her is always the self satisfied expression on her face she makes through these gaffes. As if she is sharing some profound truth."

“How did nobody see this prior to the election?"

“The children are children and children live in a community and a community has children and children really are children and do live in a community. Hahahahahha."

“When we talk about the worst Vice President, they are the worst of the Vice Presidents."

Advertisement

“Guess her script writer went on holidays. Inspirational!!"

“When I explain the feature of the system in my how-to user guide, you know, I explain the feature of the system!"

Recently, another ‘word salad’ by Kamala Harris had left netizens confused. She left Twitter confused after she repeated the phrase “we will work together" several times within the span of one sentence and about 30 seconds. Harris was speaking at the ASEAN summit. “Our world is more interconnected and interdependent. That is especially true when it comes to the climate crisis, which is why we will work together and continue to work together to address these issues," Harris said at the summit, as per a tweet by the US Department of State.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.