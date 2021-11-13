Kangaroo Sitting Atop House Roof in Australia Leaves Netizens Baffled: 'That's One Big Hop'

Residents of Mount Isa town of Queensland, Australia witnessed a wild guest hopping at the top of their roofs earlier this week. Series of pictures doing the rounds on social media shows a kangaroo atop a home in one of the residential areas of the town. Images shared by Queensland Fire and Emergency Services show a kangaroo sitting on the roof of a house.

According to a report by ABC News, local kids first spotted the kangaroo crouching at the rooftop and called in emergency services. The report mentioned that kids had to convince the emergency service that it was a genuine call since the idea of Kangaroo on top of a roof sounded bizarre.

Patrick Buck, a senior firefighter at Queensland Fire and Emergency Services told ABC News, “We thought it was a hoax when we got the call but sure enough, when we showed up, there it was on the roof." Talking about how the team rescued the animal, Buck said that his team went up with all their harnesses and rescue equipment, but as soon as they reached the roof, the kangaroo went towards the end of the roof and jumped down into some shrubs. Buck further said that they can now add kangaroos to the list of rescuing dogs, cats, and birds off a roof. The officers, however, are clueless how the kangaroo got up there in the first place.

Advertisement

The Facebook post shared by Queensland Fire and Emergency Services has attracted some hilarious reactions from netizens. One user wondered how the hopping must have sounded to the residents inside the house while another user called it “the most Australian picture ever."

Some users saw the pictures as a perfect opportunity for some wordplay as they wrote, “He’s checking out the roo-fing," while another comment read, “Roo on the roof.. I think I have seen it all now."

What are your thoughts on this bizarre sighting?

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.