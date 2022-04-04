Kangaroos Seen Roaming West Bengal Streets in Viral Videos, Probe Ordered

Kangaroos roaming the streets of West Bengal appeared in viral videos that left social media users confused and concerned. News agency ANI shared several photos of emaciated kangaroos wandering the streets of West Bengal’s Jalpaiguri. While social media users were stunned to see these marsupials so divorced from their natural habitat, which occurs mostly in Australia, IFS officer Parveen Kaswan took to Twitter and claimed that the animals were being smuggled. “They are not present in any zoo in this area. They are part of smuggling. Later seized. In zoo now for safe custody. Last month also two were arrested with a kangaroo," Kaswan tweeted after a Twitter user tagged him on a photo of a kangaroo, wondering if they might have escaped from a local zoo. ANI later reported that two kangaroos were rescued by forest officials from Gajoldoba in Jalpaiguri.

The kangaroos were seriously injured and were sent to Bengal Safari Park for further treatment. A team was also formed to probe the matter. S Dutta, RO, Belakoba Forest Range, was quoted in a tweet by the news agency: “We have initiated further investigation for ascertaining the whereabouts of these Kangaroos, by whom and how they were brought into the forest along with finding the cause behind bringing them." Late on April 1, forest officials rescued yet another kangaroo from Farabari-Nepali busty in Dabgram forest range of Jalpaiguri.

Advertisement

There was a similar incident that occurred in North Bengal in March this year. As per a Times of India report, a kangaroo being smuggled along National Highway 31C was rescued. The animals were reportedly being smuggled from Hyderabad to Guwahati.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.